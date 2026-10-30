Delhi woman refuses to break Karwa Chauth fast, police intervene
India
A Karwa Chauth celebration in Delhi took an unexpected turn when a woman refused to break her fast after seeing her husband, leading to an argument.
The husband ended up calling the police, who stepped in and spoke to both the husband and wife.
Thanks to their intervention, the wife agreed to complete the rituals and the day wrapped up peacefully.
Karwa Chauth: wives fast for spouses
Karwa Chauth is a festival where wives fast for the long lives of their spouses. It's a big tradition.