Delhi women need Pink Saheli to get free DTC rides
India
Starting August 1, 2026, women in Delhi will need the upgraded Pink Saheli Smart Card to get free rides on DTC busses.
The card now works as a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), so you can use it not just for busses, but also for shopping payments, Delhi Metro, and Namo Bharat trains.
If you don't have the card, free travel isn't an option.
Two Pink Saheli KYC options online
There are two versions: Zero KYC for quick activation and Full KYC with debit features.
Just tap your card on the ticket machine for a free bus ticket or add money to use it elsewhere.
To apply, you'll need Aadhaar linked to a Delhi address, a passport photo, and a Video KYC: everything's online.
Awareness drives are happening in busses and depots, so everyone gets the update.