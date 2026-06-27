Delhi YouTuber Gurman Singh arrested for staging fake road accidents
India
A 32-year-old Delhi YouTuber, Gurman Singh, has been arrested for staging fake road accidents with women and girls just to get more views and followers on his channel "Road Safety Wala."
He posted these videos on YouTube and Facebook hoping to cash in on the attention.
The whole thing came out after someone complained to the police in June 2026.
Gurman Singh faces POCSO charges
Singh would target women riders, stage crashes, record their reactions (often saying "Sorry didi" on camera), and then upload the clips online.
After a complaint about him hitting a minor's scooter and making inappropriate comments, police dug into his accounts and found this was not a one-off.
Singh admitted he did it all for engagement and money.
He is now facing charges under the POCSO Act.