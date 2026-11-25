Delhiites earn cash reporting traffic violations via Traffic Prahari app
Delhiites are turning everyday commutes into a side hustle with the Traffic Prahari app, which pays users for flagging traffic violations.
Just snap a photo of an offense, like someone jumping a red light, and upload it.
If police verify your report, you earn points that can be cashed out.
Traffic Prahari: 1,081,687 users, 246,842 reports
The app has crossed 1,081,687 users and 246,842 violations reported till October 31 this year.
People like Aftab Ahmed, who started after losing a loved one in an accident, have earned over ₹200,000 just by reporting during work breaks.
Students like Mohammad Faizan have also joined in, earning ₹15,000 so far, all while making Delhi roads safer for everyone.