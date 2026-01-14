Delhi's 400-year-old Barapullah bridge set to welcome pedestrians again in 2026

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about fixing up old stones. Clearing out over 120 vendors and cleaning up decades of mess means Delhi gets back a piece of its history—somewhere you can actually visit and walk across.

ASI's RK Patel summed it up well: "Conservation cannot be done in isolation. It works only when agencies act together."

So this year, you might have a new spot to explore that connects past and present right in the city.