Delhi's 400-year-old Barapullah bridge set to welcome pedestrians again in 2026
Delhi's Barapullah Bridge—a Mughal-era landmark built between 1621 and 1622—is making a comeback for walkers in February 2026.
After years of being hidden under debris and illegal stalls, it's getting a fresh start thanks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
The bridge, known for its 11 arches, is finally being restored as a public space.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about fixing up old stones. Clearing out over 120 vendors and cleaning up decades of mess means Delhi gets back a piece of its history—somewhere you can actually visit and walk across.
ASI's RK Patel summed it up well: "Conservation cannot be done in isolation. It works only when agencies act together."
So this year, you might have a new spot to explore that connects past and present right in the city.