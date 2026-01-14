Next Article
Ladakh Police rescue Agra tourists stranded for 5 days
India
Four friends from Agra got stuck near Pangong Lake in Ladakh for several days after accidentally taking a snowed-in highway.
Their families grew worried when they lost contact, but thanks to a quick police response, all four were found safe and reunited with their loved ones in Leh.
How did they get stranded?
The group visited Pangong Lake on January 9 but ended up on the closed Leh-Manali highway.
After their car ran out of fuel, they spent two freezing nights inside before trekking 20km to find shelter in a hut.
The rescue mission
Once the families raised the alarm, local police teams searched tough terrain and finally found the friends at the hut.
They were given food, water, and medical care before being reunited with their loved ones in Leh on January 14.