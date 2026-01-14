Gurugram's cold wave continues, temperature drops to 0.8°C India Jan 14, 2026

Gurugram just hit a chilly low of 0.8°C this Wednesday, making it one of the coldest places in North India right now, according to the IMD.

This isn't the first time the city's shivered—just days ago, it dipped to 0.6°C, its coldest in nearly 50 years.

Locals are bundling up as the cold wave shows no signs of letting up.