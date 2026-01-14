Gurugram's cold wave continues, temperature drops to 0.8°C
Gurugram just hit a chilly low of 0.8°C this Wednesday, making it one of the coldest places in North India right now, according to the IMD.
This isn't the first time the city's shivered—just days ago, it dipped to 0.6°C, its coldest in nearly 50 years.
Locals are bundling up as the cold wave shows no signs of letting up.
How bad is it? Even hill stations are warmer
To put things in perspective: Gurugram has seen extreme lows before (it once reached -0.4°C back in 1966), but this year's chill is hitting hard across the NCR too—Delhi's Safdarjung was at 3.8°C today.
Surprisingly, even classic winter getaways like Mussoorie and Shimla were warmer than Gurugram this week!
The culprit: clear skies and icy winds causing frost and fog, making morning commutes a real struggle for everyone braving the outdoors.