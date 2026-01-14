Next Article
PM Modi greets Tamil Nadu on Pongal, BJP and state roll out festive plans
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone in Tamil Nadu a happy and prosperous Pongal, kicking off his message with a heartfelt "vanakkam."
He joined celebrations at Union Minister L. Murugan's Delhi home, offering prayers for the nation's well-being as the harvest festival began.
Why does it matter?
Pongal isn't just about tradition—it's also a chance for connection.
The BJP is using its 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' campaign to reach out to locals and highlight government schemes, while announcing Modi's upcoming Chennai visit.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is making sure no one misses out by giving families free rice, sugar, and sugarcane so everyone can celebrate together.