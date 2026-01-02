Delhi's air finally gets a breather—AQI drops, Stage III curbs off
Good news: Delhi's air quality just got way better, with the AQI falling from a hazardous 380 to a much healthier 236 in just one day.
Thanks to strong winds sweeping through the city, officials have now lifted all Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
What changes for daily life?
With construction bans and limits on older vehicles now gone, schools and offices can get back to normal after a period of hybrid classes and attendance caps.
But heads up—Stage I and II rules are still on. That means higher parking fees, more CNG/electric busses, staggered office timings for public offices, and ongoing efforts like dust control on roads.
Why should you care?
Cleaner air means safer commutes and fewer disruptions to your routine.
While things are looking up, some restrictions remain so everyone can breathe easier—and hopefully keep it that way.