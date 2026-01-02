Assam's tribal groups push back against ST status for 6 communities
Assam's umbrella tribal body, the CCTOA, is strongly opposing a government plan to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six more communities—including Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, Tai Ahom, and the "Tea Tribes."
They're calling the move "illegal and unconstitutional," worried it could affect and destroy existing tribes' political rights.
Concerns over reservations and fairness
The CCTOA says adding these groups would cause Assam's reservation system, currently at 59%, to exceed constitutional limits and might even break a Supreme Court ruling from 1992.
They also point out that these communities were originally recommended for OBC (Other Backward Class) status—not ST.
The committee wants the government to drop this proposal to protect rights already in place for recognized tribes.