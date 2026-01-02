Next Article
Odisha: Six robbers steal ₹5.72 lakh by uprooting ATM
India
Late Thursday night in Jajpur, Odisha, six unidentified robbers pulled off a bold heist at an HDFC Bank ATM.
After failing to get cash out the usual way, they actually uprooted the entire machine, loaded it onto a stolen auto-rickshaw, and pushed it 500 meters to a field when the vehicle wouldn't start.
There, they broke open the ATM and made off with ₹5.72 lakh.
What's happening now?
Locals found the busted kiosk and abandoned auto on Friday morning and called police right away.
Investigators have formed two teams, brought in forensic experts for clues, and are checking CCTV footage while questioning the auto's owner for leads.
As of now, no arrests have been made—the hunt is still on for those involved.