Odisha: Six robbers steal ₹5.72 lakh by uprooting ATM Jan 02, 2026

Late Thursday night in Jajpur, Odisha, six unidentified robbers pulled off a bold heist at an HDFC Bank ATM.

After failing to get cash out the usual way, they actually uprooted the entire machine, loaded it onto a stolen auto-rickshaw, and pushed it 500 meters to a field when the vehicle wouldn't start.

There, they broke open the ATM and made off with ₹5.72 lakh.