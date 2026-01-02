Pune just had its warmest January start in 10 years

From record chills to a sudden warm-up

This is a big switch from last month's cold snap—December was Pune's chilliest in over a decade, with average lows at just 10.5°C and nearly three weeks of sub-10°C nights.

Now, the India Meteorological Department says things are only getting toastier: minimum temperatures could hit 15°C by January 8, and daytime highs may climb to 32°C as dry winds fade and moist southeasterly winds move in.