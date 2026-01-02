Next Article
Pune just had its warmest January start in 10 years
India
Pune is kicking off 2026 with unusually warm nights for January.
On January 2, Shivajinagar's minimum temperature jumped to 13.5°C—up from just 10.9°C the day before.
Pashan and Hadapsar weren't far behind, and spots like Magarpatta, Chinchwad, and Koregaon Park even touched around 17°C.
From record chills to a sudden warm-up
This is a big switch from last month's cold snap—December was Pune's chilliest in over a decade, with average lows at just 10.5°C and nearly three weeks of sub-10°C nights.
Now, the India Meteorological Department says things are only getting toastier: minimum temperatures could hit 15°C by January 8, and daytime highs may climb to 32°C as dry winds fade and moist southeasterly winds move in.