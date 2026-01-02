Cyber fraud cost Indians ₹53,000cr in just 6 years
Between 2020 and 2025, Indians lost a massive ₹52,976 crore to cyber fraud over six years—think scams like fake investments, digital arrest tricks, phishing links, and banking cons.
In 2025 alone, nearly ₹20,000 crore vanished across over 21 lakh complaints. Maharashtra topped the charts for losses that year.
Where it hit hardest—and what's being done
Maharashtra saw the biggest hit in 2025 with ₹3,203 crore lost. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana followed close behind; together these five states made up more than half of all losses.
Most money was lost to investment scams (77%), but digital arrests and card frauds were also big problems.
Authorities did manage to save about ₹5,500 crore by blocking suspicious accounts and freezing fraudulent transactions—but cybercrime cases are still rising fast thanks to new tricks like UPI phishing and AI-powered scams.