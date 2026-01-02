Cyber fraud cost Indians ₹53,000cr in just 6 years

Where it hit hardest—and what's being done

Maharashtra saw the biggest hit in 2025 with ₹3,203 crore lost. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana followed close behind; together these five states made up more than half of all losses.

Most money was lost to investment scams (77%), but digital arrests and card frauds were also big problems.

Authorities did manage to save about ₹5,500 crore by blocking suspicious accounts and freezing fraudulent transactions—but cybercrime cases are still rising fast thanks to new tricks like UPI phishing and AI-powered scams.