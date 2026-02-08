Delhi's air quality improves, but pollution still a big concern
India
Delhi's air got a small break on February 8, with the Air Quality Index dropping to 198—down from January's monthly average PM2.5 of 169 ug/m3.
Even so, the city's air is still considered 'moderate,' and pollution remains a big concern after last month saw 24 days labeled 'very poor' and PM2.5 levels nearly triple the safe limit.
Weather report for today
The city woke up to misty skies and cool temps between 10°C and 23°C. The weather department says shallow fog will stick around until February 13.
Sunshine peeked through on Saturday, but strong winds kept things chilly.
Humidity is expected to drop by evening, hinting at clearer skies and longer daylight as winter slowly moves on.