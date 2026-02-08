Delhi's air quality improves slightly, but some areas still 'poor' India Feb 08, 2026

Delhi's air quality saw a small win on Sunday morning, with the AQI dropping to 196—finally back in the "moderate" zone after Saturday's "poor" reading of 227.

But not every neighborhood is breathing easy: places like Mundka (266), Pusa (257), and Narela (247) are still stuck in the "poor" range.

Meanwhile, Sri Aurobindo Marg and IGI Airport enjoyed much cleaner air, both posting AQIs around 130.