Delhi's air quality improves slightly, but some areas still 'poor'
India
Delhi's air quality saw a small win on Sunday morning, with the AQI dropping to 196—finally back in the "moderate" zone after Saturday's "poor" reading of 227.
But not every neighborhood is breathing easy: places like Mundka (266), Pusa (257), and Narela (247) are still stuck in the "poor" range.
Meanwhile, Sri Aurobindo Marg and IGI Airport enjoyed much cleaner air, both posting AQIs around 130.
Weather forecast and air quality
The weather forecast calls for misty skies and comfy temps between 10°C and 23°C.
Even with this slight improvement, overall air quality remained poor and a thin layer of smog was present.