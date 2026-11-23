Delhi's air quality improves slightly in 2026 but remains poor
Delhi's air quality has seen a small improvement this year, with the average AQI dropping to 176, down from 180 last year and 193 in 2024.
Still, things aren't exactly fresh: on November 22, the AQI hit 239, which keeps Delhi firmly in the "poor" zone.
Cities near Delhi had worse AQIs
While Delhi made some progress, nearby cities like Ghaziabad and Gurugram had higher average AQIs at 188, and Greater Noida was even worse at 197.
environmentalist Vimlendu Jha says better weather and placing air monitors in greener areas helped Delhi a bit.
Even so, pollution spikes, like during Diwali, show there's still a long way to go.