Delhi's air quality: Slightly better, but still not safe India Dec 12, 2025

Delhi's air got a tiny bit cleaner in early December, but pollution is still a big problem.

Even on "better" days, PM2.5 levels were way above what's considered safe—sometimes hitting 200 ug/m3 when the World Health Organization says it should be under 15.

So, breathing easy is still not really an option.