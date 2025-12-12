Next Article
Delhi's air quality: Slightly better, but still not safe
India
Delhi's air got a tiny bit cleaner in early December, but pollution is still a big problem.
Even on "better" days, PM2.5 levels were way above what's considered safe—sometimes hitting 200 ug/m3 when the World Health Organization says it should be under 15.
So, breathing easy is still not really an option.
Winds help by day, but nights keep pollution trapped
Daytime winds have helped clear the air a little, but at night things get worse—pollution gets trapped close to the ground and levels stay high.
Doctors are seeing more people with coughs and asthma lately.
Experts recommend wearing masks, limiting outdoor time, and keeping an eye on AQI updates since these conditions could stick around until mid-December.