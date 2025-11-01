Next Article
Delhi's air quality still in 'poor' zone
Delhi's air quality is still stuck in the 'poor' zone, with the AQI at 245 on Saturday.
Earlier this week, it was even worse at a 'severe' 375 on Thursday.
Some areas like Anand Vihar and RK Puram hovered near 300, while Aya Nagar was a bit better at 182.
So, breathing easy is still tough for most of the city.
What is being done to tackle pollution
To fight back against the smog, Delhi is rolling out truck-mounted water sprinklers to keep dust down.
From November 1, older BS-III and below goods vehicles from outside Delhi are banned from entering.
The city has also bumped up parking fees to nudge people away from using private cars as pollution lingers.