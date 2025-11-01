Delhi's air quality still in 'poor' zone India Nov 01, 2025

Delhi's air quality is still stuck in the 'poor' zone, with the AQI at 245 on Saturday.

Earlier this week, it was even worse at a 'severe' 375 on Thursday.

Some areas like Anand Vihar and RK Puram hovered near 300, while Aya Nagar was a bit better at 182.

So, breathing easy is still tough for most of the city.