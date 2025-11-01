Assam to launch ₹1.78 lakh crore projects by December

Thermal power plant, hospitality ventures among major investments

Big investments are on the way: a ₹40,000 crore thermal power plant, palm storage projects worth ₹30,000 crore, plus healthcare and hospitality ventures totaling ₹800 crore.

New hospitals and hotels will pop up across Guwahati—Medanta on 3.5 acres, Cocoon on 1 acre, Lemon Tree on 1.75 acres—helping Assam grow as a medical tourism spot while opening up fresh job opportunities for young people in everything from healthcare to hospitality.

Sarma says these projects show Assam is serious about building its future and making it a place where people want to work—and visit.