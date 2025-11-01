IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat as depression nears coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, and Surat districts in Gujarat . The alert comes as a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea moves closer to the state. On Friday, the IMD said that the system was located near latitude 19.4°N and longitude 69.6°E, around 190km south-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat).

Weather forecast Mumbai to witness light rainfall today The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall and strong winds in coastal Gujarat. Meanwhile, Mumbai and parts of coastal Maharashtra are likely to see light to moderate rains with cloudy skies. A yellow alert for light rainfall has been issued for Mumbai. Other districts, such as Raigad, Thane, and Nashik, among others, may witness thunderstorms and squally winds.

Regional effects Depression to affect southern states The depression is also expected to affect several southern states, including coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy showers are likely in these regions. In Delhi, the day started with partly cloudy skies, which later cleared up. The national capital is expected to record temperatures between 22°C and 28°C.