Kerala becomes 1st Indian state to eradicate extreme poverty

Kerala has become the first state in India to eradicate extreme poverty, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced in the state Assembly on Saturday. The announcement comes after a four-year-long effort under the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP). The program identified 64,006 extremely poor families, 1,03,099 individuals, across Kerala using a participatory approach with four lakh enumerators.

Program details EPEP implemented by local bodies The EPEP was implemented by local bodies in Kerala, with micro-plans tailored to each family's unique needs. This included providing houses, land, medical treatment, and livelihood support. Among the beneficiaries is Ambika Devi from Thiruvananthapuram, who received a house and funding for a grocery shop through the program. She said, "After my husband passed away seven years ago... I was living in our dilapidated house."

Poverty reduction BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar attributes success to Union government schemes Kerala's poverty rate has come down from 59.8% in the early '70s to 0.7% in 2021, according to a NITI Aayog study. However, Bharatiya Janata Party State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar attributed this success to Union government schemes. Responding to criticism over the methodology used in identifying beneficiaries, Chief Minister Vijayan asked Chandrasekhar to specify which Union schemes were utilized for EPEP.