Mumbai: Hostage-taker dies after being shot by police

Arya's motives and past disputes under investigation

Arya had planned the incident carefully—installing cameras and strong locks at his studio.

In a video during the crisis, he claimed unpaid dues from a government project pushed him to take hostages, though officials deny owing him money.

Police also found weapons and chemicals inside the studio.

Alongside this dispute, Arya was involved in a tenancy conflict over a Kothrud, Pune flat.

Police are now looking into his motives and past disputes as part of their ongoing investigation.