Mumbai: Hostage-taker dies after being shot by police
A tense hostage situation unfolded in Mumbai's Powai on October 30, when Rohit Arya held 17 children and two adults captive at his RA Studio.
Arya poured flammable liquid and set it alight inside the studio.
After a three-hour standoff and failed negotiations, police stormed the building and shot Arya when he aimed an airgun at them.
He later died from his injuries, but thankfully, all hostages were rescued safely.
Arya's motives and past disputes under investigation
Arya had planned the incident carefully—installing cameras and strong locks at his studio.
In a video during the crisis, he claimed unpaid dues from a government project pushed him to take hostages, though officials deny owing him money.
Police also found weapons and chemicals inside the studio.
Alongside this dispute, Arya was involved in a tenancy conflict over a Kothrud, Pune flat.
Police are now looking into his motives and past disputes as part of their ongoing investigation.