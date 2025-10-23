Next Article
Delhi's air quality still 'severe' days after Diwali
India
Delhi's air is still in the "severe" zone days after Diwali, with GRAP-2 anti-pollution measures now active.
AQI readings shot up—Anand Vihar hit 428, Akshardham 350, and AIIMS 342.
Slower winds and chilly weather mean pollution isn't dispersing much.
GRAP-2 rules activated
Breathing has gotten tougher for many, as Dr. Nikhil Modi explains: cold air and weak winds trap pollutants close to the ground, making coughs and breathing issues worse.
The main culprit? Stubble burning from nearby states—even though farm fires are down this year.
Authorities are urging everyone to follow GRAP-2 rules closely to help keep things from getting worse.