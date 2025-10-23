Delhi's air quality still 'severe' days after Diwali

GRAP-2 rules activated

Breathing has gotten tougher for many, as Dr. Nikhil Modi explains: cold air and weak winds trap pollutants close to the ground, making coughs and breathing issues worse.

The main culprit? Stubble burning from nearby states—even though farm fires are down this year.

Authorities are urging everyone to follow GRAP-2 rules closely to help keep things from getting worse.