Delhi's Alipur building collapses Sunday, workers safe, supports gave way
India
An under-construction building came down in Delhi's Alipur area on Sunday morning, sparking worries that workers might be trapped.
Thankfully, all workers made it out safely and were accounted for.
The collapse is thought to have happened because the temporary supports gave way during construction.
Emergency teams respond to Alipur collapse
Emergency teams rushed in with ambulances and fire services.
While this time no one was hurt, the collapse was thought to have happened because the temporary supports gave way during construction.