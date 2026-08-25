Delhi's almost 3,000 flu cases prompt Rekha Gupta emergency meeting
India
Delhi has reported almost 3,000 flu cases this year, and over 2,300 are H1N1 (swine flu).
With numbers rising, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh says there's no need to panic: resources are ready and the situation is being closely managed.
Delhi hospitals have isolation wards
All city hospitals now have isolation wards for quick treatment.
Singh made it clear that no one should be denied a bed, warning of strict action if that happens.
If you have a high fever or trouble breathing, don't wait. Get medical help right away.