Delhi's AQI hits 187, worst in almost 3 months
India
Delhi's air quality just reached its worst level in almost three months, with the AQI spiking to 187 on Sunday.
Temperatures were also higher than usual, hitting 36.4 Celsius, while areas like Mundka saw especially poor air, and Ayanagar clocked in as the hottest spot at 37 Celsius.
IARI records 203 stubble burning incidents
The Indian Agricultural Research Institute showed 203 stubble-burning incidents across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh between September 15 and October 3.
The IMD says clear skies and similar temperatures are expected Monday, but the city is still dealing with moderate air quality.
It's another reminder that tackling pollution needs to stay a top priority.