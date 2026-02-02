Delhi's AQI improves to 181, visibility dips to 100 meters
Delhi finally got a breather from bad air as the AQI dropped to a much better 181 on Monday, thanks to overnight rain in parts of the NCR and thick fog that rolled in over Delhi in early February.
Visibility dipped to just 100 meters at key spots, but the city's air felt noticeably fresher.
Cleaner air is always good news for Delhiites, especially after days of pollution.
But don't get too comfy—IMD says a yellow alert is on for now, with chilly mornings, patchy clouds, and no alerts for the remaining days of the week.
Plus, experts warn that cold winds could bring pollution back soon as temperatures start rising again.
Expect nights around 9-11°C and daytime highs near 22-24°C by the weekend.
So while you can enjoy some clearer skies today, keep an eye out—Delhi's tricky weather means things can change fast!