Delhi's artificial rain project aims to combat pollution

TL;DR

How cloud seeding works

Cloud seeding means adding tiny particles—like silver iodide—to clouds so they'll produce rain on demand.

The idea is that a good downpour can quickly wash away harmful pollutants and bring AQI levels down to something much healthier.

If it works, Delhi could see several days of cleaner air during those miserable pollution spikes.

Game-changer for other Indian cities struggling with dirty air

The trial hit pause because of unpredictable monsoon weather, but scientists are optimistic they'll get another shot once conditions are right.

If successful, this tech could be a game-changer not just for Delhi but also for other Indian cities struggling with dirty air—especially helping those most at risk when pollution peaks.