India Jul 04, 2025

MP constable commits suicide following family dispute

A 32-year-old constable named Anurag died by suicide in Indore on Friday, shortly after a family argument that led his wife to leave for her parents' home.
He was posted at the Dwarkapuri police station when the incident happened.

TL;DR

Anurag used his service rifle

Anurag reportedly used his service rifle. Police are now looking into what happened.
This case is a reminder that even those in uniform can face tough personal battles behind the scenes.