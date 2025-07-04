Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
MP constable commits suicide following family dispute
A 32-year-old constable named Anurag died by suicide in Indore on Friday, shortly after a family argument that led his wife to leave for her parents' home.
He was posted at the Dwarkapuri police station when the incident happened.
TL;DR
Anurag used his service rifle
Anurag reportedly used his service rifle. Police are now looking into what happened.
This case is a reminder that even those in uniform can face tough personal battles behind the scenes.