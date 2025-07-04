Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Monsoon rains expected in Kashmir by July 6
Kashmir is finally getting its first taste of monsoon rains starting July 6, 2025, after weeks of intense heat.
The weather department expects a hot, humid July 5 with a chance of light rain or storms late at night.
From July 6 to 8, most of Kashmir will see light to moderate showers, while some parts of Jammu could get heavier rainfall.
TL;DR
Rain will bring relief from heat
The rain will bring much-needed relief from the heat and help local farms and orchards bounce back.
But there's also a heads-up: officials warn about possible flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas during this wet spell.
If you're in hilly spots or near rivers, it's smart to stay alert as the monsoon picks up.