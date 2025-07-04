Heavy rains elevate Himachal dams' water levels

TL;DR

More water for irrigation, hydropower across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh

With the Pong Dam now at 1,320 feet (up from last year's 1,306) and Ranjit Sagar also rising past last year's mark, there's more water for irrigation and hydropower across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and neighboring states.

This means better support for farming and electricity needs during the monsoon—key for local communities.

Bhakra dam still below last year's level

Bhakra Dam is still about 9 feet below last year's level but is slowly catching up thanks to strong inflows.

All these rising water levels are good news if you care about stable power or food supplies in North India.