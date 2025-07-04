Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Thousands gather at Puri's Gundicha Temple for Rath Yatra
Puri's Shree Gundicha Temple was packed on Friday as people turned up in huge numbers for "Sandhya Darshan"—the last chance to see Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra before their return journey.
This special evening wrapped up the nine-day Rath Yatra that began on June 27.
Preparations for Bahuda Yatra tomorrow
After a stampede near the temple last week, officials weren't taking any chances.
Top cops like DGP YB Khurania and ADG Soumendra Priyadarshi were on site, and the main gate closed early to keep things safe before Saturday's Bahuda Yatra.
The district collector and SP reassured everyone that crowd control was tight, with police even checking hotels to help keep things smooth as the festival winds down.