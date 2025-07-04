Thousands gather at Puri's Gundicha Temple for Rath Yatra

TL;DR

Preparations for Bahuda Yatra tomorrow

After a stampede near the temple last week, officials weren't taking any chances.

Top cops like DGP YB Khurania and ADG Soumendra Priyadarshi were on site, and the main gate closed early to keep things safe before Saturday's Bahuda Yatra.

The district collector and SP reassured everyone that crowd control was tight, with police even checking hotels to help keep things smooth as the festival winds down.