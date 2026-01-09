Delhi's big chicken plan to keep skies safe on Republic Day India Jan 09, 2026

To make sure jets stay safe during the Republic Day air show, the Delhi Forest Department is rolling out a creative fix: using 1,275kg of boneless chicken to lure black kites away from flight paths.

This team-up with the Indian Air Force is all about keeping birds—and pilots—out of each other's way during those dramatic low-flying stunts.