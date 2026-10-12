Delhi's chief electoral officer fixes 20L voter entry errors
India
Delhi's chief electoral officer just sorted out 20 lakh (2 million) voter entry issues as part of a big push to make sure no eligible voter is left behind.
This cleanup targeted entries with logical errors or missing information, so more people can actually show up and vote.
Special intensive revision exceeds 1.3 million verifications
The campaign, called Special Intensive Revision (SIR), has already verified over 1.3 million voters, with booth-level officers checking records daily.
If you spot a mistake in your details, you can contest it without worrying about being dropped from the list.
The final updated voter roll drops on December 4, aiming for an accurate and fair election season in Delhi.