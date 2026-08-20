Delhi's DDA unveils Master Plan 2047 with 3-4 million homes
India
Delhi just got a bold new roadmap for its future: meet the Master Plan 2047.
The DDA wants to make the city greener, more connected, and ready for 8 million more people.
Think 3-4 million new housing units, with affordable housing receiving particular attention, air taxis, air pods, and even water transport along the Yamuna.
The goal? A city that actually works for everyone.
Yamuna floodplains, 200-km cycling network
The plan also brings a massive 200-kilometer cycling network linking green spaces and aims to restore huge stretches of the Yamuna floodplains.
Parking reforms and congestion pricing are in too, hoping to ease Delhi's traffic headaches.