Delhi's EV push records 37 commercial applications and no auto-rickshaws
Delhi's push to clean up its air with electric vehicles (EVs) is struggling to take off.
Since the new EV policy launched in July 2026, barely anyone in the commercial sector has signed up: just 37 applications for EV goods carriers and none for auto-rickshaws.
This slow start is making it tough for the city to phase out regular fuel vehicles as planned.
Drivers cite costs and charging issues
Even with subsidies, drivers say switching to EVs is expensive when you add loan payments and maintenance.
Long charging times and limited charging spots don't help either.
Plus, issues with the subsidy portal and a lack of eligible vehicle models are making things more complicated.
All this means Delhi's clean-air dreams are on shaky ground right now.