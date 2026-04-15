Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport falls to 11th worldwide in 2025
Delhi's airport has dropped to 11th place worldwide for 2025, according to Airports Council International.
That is down from ninth in 2024, with only a tiny bump, just 0.42%, in passenger numbers (78.1 million).
It is a noticeable slide after holding top 10 spots since 2022.
Indira Gandhi Airport faces multiple disruptions
Several disruptions hit IGI hard in 2025: flight suspensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor affected travel in the region, while a three-month runway closure and IndiGo's operational issues in December made things tougher.
Plus, Pakistan's ongoing airspace closure continues to impact transit traffic through Delhi.
Atlanta remains busiest with 106 million
Meanwhile, Atlanta kept its crown as the world's busiest airport with 106 million passengers.
Dubai led for international travelers, and Hong Kong topped cargo rankings, showing how air travel trends are changing around the globe.