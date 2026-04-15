Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport falls to 11th worldwide in 2025 India Apr 15, 2026

Delhi's airport has dropped to 11th place worldwide for 2025, according to Airports Council International.

That is down from ninth in 2024, with only a tiny bump, just 0.42%, in passenger numbers (78.1 million).

It is a noticeable slide after holding top 10 spots since 2022.