Delhi's Jantar Mantar protests enter 24th day after police crackdown
The protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, have hit their 24th day, starting with calls for education reforms and accountability from the education minister.
Things escalated after a July 20 police crackdown with tear gas and batons, which actually brought more people (especially students and young professionals) into the movement.
Many say the heavy-handed response just made them more determined to stand up for justice and change.
Protesters demand accountability from Dharmendra Pradhan
Even with repeated police advisories to stay away, crowds keep showing up at Jantar Mantar.
Protesters are demanding accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and meaningful reforms.
The movement has grown bigger than just education: it's now about standing with fellow students and being treated unfairly.
Despite pressure from authorities, their voices are only getting louder.