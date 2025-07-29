Next Article
Delhi's July has been way wetter than usual
Delhi's July has been way wetter than usual—220.2mm of rain so far, beating the average.
Since the monsoon kicked in on June 1, the city's already seen more rain than it usually gets all season.
The IMD says to expect more showers through August 3, so umbrellas aren't going anywhere yet.
Rain brings down temperature, improves air quality
All that rain has dropped Delhi's max temperature to a comfy 29.1°C—almost 6 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Plus, there's a nice bonus: the downpour has helped clear up the air, with Tuesday's Air Quality Index at a "satisfactory" 72—a real improvement for anyone tired of pollution alerts.