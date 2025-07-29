Next Article
US senator warned PM Modi about Pakistan attack: Details here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared in Parliament that US Senator JD Vance warned him about a possible attack from Pakistan, just after India's counter-terror operation following the Pahalgam attack.
Even while in key meetings with military leaders, Modi made time to call Vance back and discuss the threat.
We will respond to bullets with cannons: Modi
Modi made it clear that India is ready to defend itself, saying, "We will respond to bullets with cannons."
His comments come as tensions with Pakistan remain high after cross-border terrorism and recent attacks, keeping both countries on alert for any escalation.