Delhi's Master Plan 2047 promotes greener crematoriums and population-based guidelines
Delhi's new Master Plan for 2047 is set to make saying goodbye a little more eco-friendly.
The city wants to shift toward gas-fired and electric crematoriums, plus encourage greener wood alternatives.
It's also introducing population-based guidelines for how many cremation grounds, burial sites, and even animal last rites facilities are needed as the city grows.
Delhi specifies cremation and burial standards
For every 500,000 people, there'll be 1 cremation ground or electric crematorium; burial grounds will serve 1,000,000 each.
Animal last rites facilities get similar treatment.
These places will come with sheds for rituals, shops for funeral materials, water points, and parking spots.
Roads leading in must be at least 50 meters wide; buildings can go up to 12 meters high (with approvals), and there's flexibility in planning based on local needs, so it adapts as Delhi changes.