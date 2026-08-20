Delhi's Master Plan 2047 protects Lutyens, walled city, Civil Lines
Delhi just got a big update for its future!
The new Master Plan 2047 promises to protect the city's historic spots, like Lutyens's Bungalow Zone, the Walled City, and Civil Lines Bungalow Area, by restricting high-intensity development along metro corridors in the Lutyens's Bungalow Zone and Civil Lines Bungalow Area and preserving the Walled City's historic character, while keeping that classic Delhi vibe alive while still making space for growth.
Master plan allows walled city bed-and-breakfasts
The Walled City is set for a glow-up: polluting factories are out, and in come museums, craft centers, libraries, and spaces for cultural events.
Bed-and-breakfasts will be allowed to boost tourism, but those iconic narrow lanes and buzzing bazaars will stay just as they are.
Master plan adds green corridors
The plan also brings more green corridors, heritage trails, and pedestrian zones across the city: think chill walks between historic sites or catching a festival more generally.
Plus, parking areas and commuter movement around Metro stations should help with traffic without messing with old-school charm.