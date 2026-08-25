Delhi's Master Plan 2047 targets 40L plus 7L affordable homes
Delhi's new Master Plan 2047 is here, and it's all about making city living more affordable.
The government wants to build 40 lakh budget-friendly homes by redeveloping older areas and expanding into new ones.
They're also making it easier to upgrade smaller plots, which could add another 7 lakh homes to the mix.
Metro corridors to gain 18L homes
Expect more housing near metro lines: 18 lakh new units are planned along these corridors.
About 200 square kilometers of new land will be developed through land pooling, bringing in 12 lakh more homes and a massive road network.
Plus, residents in unauthorized colonies (that's nearly 45 lakh people) will finally get their properties regularized, making ownership a lot safer.
There's also a focus on rental options for students and workers, so finding a place in Delhi might actually get easier soon.