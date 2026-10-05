Delhi's minimum temperature 23.8C, 1.5C above October normal, AQI 178
Delhi kicked off the week with warmer-than-usual weather, hitting a minimum of 23.8 Celsius (that's 1.5 Celsius above the usual for October).
Air quality wasn't great either, with an AQI of 178, still in the "moderate" pollution zone.
Depending on where you were in the city, early morning temperatures ranged from 20 Celsius at Ridge to 22.6 Celsius in Palam and 22.2 Celsius in Ayanagar.
Delhi rain from Tuesday, IMD says
Don't get too comfy with the sunshine: IMD says rain is on its way starting Tuesday, thanks to a western disturbance moving in.
Expect showers off and on through October 8, with higher spatial coverage of rain expected on October 7, and even more possible by October 9-10.
The good news? All this rain could help clear out some of that pollution and bring down AQI levels.