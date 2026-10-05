Delhi's minimum temperature 23.8C, 1.5C above October normal, AQI 178

Delhi kicked off the week with warmer-than-usual weather, hitting a minimum of 23.8 Celsius (that's 1.5 Celsius above the usual for October).

Air quality wasn't great either, with an AQI of 178, still in the "moderate" pollution zone.

Depending on where you were in the city, early morning temperatures ranged from 20 Celsius at Ridge to 22.6 Celsius in Palam and 22.2 Celsius in Ayanagar.