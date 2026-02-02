Delhi's minimum temperature jumps to 12degC after light rain

Rain improves air quality

This sudden warmth means no more shivering mornings for now, and the rain even helped clear out some of Delhi's air pollution—the AQI improved from "very poor" to just "poor."

The IMD says these milder temps will stick around for a few days, and experts said similar scattered very light rain is also likely over the coming weekend, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy but can probably skip the heavy winter layers.