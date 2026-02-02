Delhi's minimum temperature jumps to 12degC after light rain
Delhi just got a quick weather makeover—light rain and gusty winds pushed up the city's minimum temperature from 6.7°C to 12.1°C in a single day.
Maximum temperatures climbed too, hitting 24.6°C, which is two degrees above normal.
Rain improves air quality
This sudden warmth means no more shivering mornings for now, and the rain even helped clear out some of Delhi's air pollution—the AQI improved from "very poor" to just "poor."
The IMD says these milder temps will stick around for a few days, and experts said similar scattered very light rain is also likely over the coming weekend, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy but can probably skip the heavy winter layers.
Recent wet weather
Delhi saw almost 20mm of rain late January, followed by another shower on January 27.
All this recent wet weather has kept things bearable, though temperatures are running above normal for February.