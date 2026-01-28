Delhi's private school fee law: Supreme Court hits pause, gives Delhi more time India Jan 28, 2026

The Supreme Court has given the Delhi government an extension to figure out how—and when—to roll out its new private school fee regulation law for 2025-26.

The law, which kicked in last August, is supposed to keep a check on how much private schools can charge, but it's facing serious pushback from schools who say it limits their freedom.