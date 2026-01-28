Delhi's private school fee law: Supreme Court hits pause, gives Delhi more time
India
The Supreme Court has given the Delhi government an extension to figure out how—and when—to roll out its new private school fee regulation law for 2025-26.
The law, which kicked in last August, is supposed to keep a check on how much private schools can charge, but it's facing serious pushback from schools who say it limits their freedom.
What's next?
Private schools have taken the fight to court, and parents are backing the government.
The Supreme Court wants everyone to slow down and sort out issues like setting up fee committees before making any big moves.
All sides will get a chance to speak at the next hearing on February 2.