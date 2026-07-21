Delhi's Rakesh Kumar Yadav offers free rides during CJP protests

A protester named Aishwarya shared a video of Yadav on Instagram, calling his gesture "Acts of kindness like this restore faith in humanity. People like him remind us that change isn't driven only by those who protest, but also by those who quietly stand beside them."

The post quickly went viral. People praised him as a "real-life hero" and admired how he gave lifts to more than 100 protesters, even turning down gas money.

His generosity sparked gratitude and inspired many online.