Delhi's Usmanpur 5-year-old dies as banned Chinese manjha wraps neck
India
A heartbreaking incident in Delhi's Usmanpur area saw a five-year-old boy lose his life after a banned Chinese manjha kite string got wrapped around his neck while he was riding on a motorcycle with his family.
The sharp, glass-coated string caused a deep cut, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved.
Police probe illegal Chinese manjha trade
Even though Chinese manjha is banned in Delhi because it's dangerous for both people and animals, cases like this keep happening.
Police are now investigating where the illegal strings are coming from and who's selling them.
The ongoing use of this hazardous string highlights just how tough it's been to actually enforce the ban across the city.