Delhi's Vivek Vihar fire leaves 9 dead, rescue operations continuing

About 20 people rescued, 2 injured

The fire hit at least six flats on the upper floors, and more than 10 fire trucks were sent in.

About 20 people were rescued, but sadly nine bodies were found in different parts of the building, including three in a locked staircase.

Two residents with minor injuries were taken to the hospital.

one resident shared that it all happened so fast after the AC blast.

Rescue teams are still making sure no one else is trapped inside.