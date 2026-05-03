Delhi's Vivek Vihar fire leaves 9 dead, rescue operations continuing
India
A major fire broke out early Sunday in a four-story building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving nine people dead.
The blaze reportedly started after an air conditioner exploded around 3:13am.
Firefighters managed to control the flames within an hour, but search and rescue efforts are still going on.
About 20 people rescued, 2 injured
The fire hit at least six flats on the upper floors, and more than 10 fire trucks were sent in.
About 20 people were rescued, but sadly nine bodies were found in different parts of the building, including three in a locked staircase.
Two residents with minor injuries were taken to the hospital.
one resident shared that it all happened so fast after the AC blast.
Rescue teams are still making sure no one else is trapped inside.