Delhi's voter list clean-up begins; over 13,000 officials deployed
India
Ahead of a nationwide voter-roll revision, Delhi is sending out nearly 20,000 officials—including over 13,000 booth-level officers—for a big clean-up of its voter lists.
Starting April, teams will go door-to-door to check details and make sure every entry is legit.
Why this is important
This isn't just paperwork—accurate voter rolls mean your vote actually counts and no one's left out (or wrongly included).
The process includes deleting duplicates and updating records under the law.
The SIR order has been challenged in the Supreme Court and judicial review is pending; there have also been protests and allegations related to migrants in some states.
So if you're voting in Delhi soon, this affects you directly!